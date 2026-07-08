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Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Camaraderie & Competition Abound in North Sea Chapter’s 43rd Annual Golf Tournament

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Members and guests recently descended on the spectacular fairways of Peterculter Golf Club in Aberdeen for the 43rd Annual IADC North Sea Chapter Golf Tournament. Nearly 70 teams competed in games of Texas Scramble over two days, culminating in an awards evening to round off the event. During the awards dinner, Members raised and donated £3500 to the Russell Anderson Foundation, which is focused on the health and wellbeing of local children. 

Congratulations to the winners! 

🏆 Overall Winning Team – Intebloc

Day One

🥇 Winning Team – Intebloc
🥈 Runners Up – Dron & Dickson
🥉 Third Place – Gates Engineering Services
⛳ Nearest the Pin 3rd – Ross Mcleod – Intebloc
⛳ Nearest the Pin 8th – Paul Forbes – Munro’s Travel Ltd
🏌 Longest Drive 4th – Ryan GordyValaris Limited

Day Two

🥇Winning Team – First Marine Solutions
🥈 Runners Up – Valaris Team 2
🥉Third Place – RelyOn UK Team 2
⛳ Nearest the Pin 3rd – Simon GibbSureclean
⛳ Nearest the Pin 8th – Peter Cameron – Modutec
🏌 Longest Drive 4th – Ewan BarrackHMH

Many thanks to everyone who showed up and participated, and special thanks as well to the event sponsors! 
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