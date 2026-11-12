Call for Abstracts – Drilling Onshore

IADC’s Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition is the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations. Drilling Onshore, with its top speakers and panels, explores issues affecting the onshore drilling industry, including technology, management, perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation. The event will be held on 20 May at the Hyatt Regency Houston West in Houston, Texas.

IADC is pleased to issue a call for abstracts for this important annual event. General subject themes envisioned for the conference include the following, though abstracts exploring other areas will also be considered:

Market Outlook

Regulations

Case Histories

Asset Integrity

Emerging Technologies

Advancements in Equipment – Reliability & Assurance

Health & Safety

Workforce Development

Competency

Human Resources – Recruitment & Retention

Human Factors

Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed paper must be submitted to IADC no later than Thursday, 7 January 2027. Authors of papers selected will receive confirmation and guidelines by Friday, 12 February 2027. Please note that formal papers are encouraged, but are NOT required for this conference.