Brazil Chapter Visits IADC Headquarters During OTC

Representing Brazil at one of the most important gatherings in the global oil and gas industry, Members of the IADC Brazil Chapter visited IADC headquarters in Houston during the week of the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference.
According to the Chapter,
“Being close to the discussions, connections, and movements shaping the industry is also a way to strengthen Brazil’s visibility, expand relationships, and create opportunities for the entire drilling and energy sector. We remain committed to connecting the Brazilian market with the industry’s main international initiatives, promoting knowledge exchange, collaboration, and development for the sector.”