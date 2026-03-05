Brazil Chapter to Host Networking Cocktail Event

The IADC Brazil Chapter invites members, partners, and industry professionals to a Networking Cocktail, marking the opening of the first day of Macaé Energy 2026.

This special gathering will bring together executives and representatives from the energy sector in a welcoming environment, encouraging the exchange of ideas, relationship building, and new connections, along with a carefully selected dining experience.

Date: 17 March 2026 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Rooftop of the Royal Hotel – Macaé

For more information and event registration, please contact: administrator@iadc-brazil.org

The event is open to members and non-members.