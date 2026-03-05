Brazil Chapter to Host Networking Cocktail Event

DRILLBITS
The IADC Brazil Chapter invites members, partners, and industry professionals to a Networking Cocktail, marking the opening of the first day of Macaé Energy 2026.

This special gathering will bring together executives and representatives from the energy sector in a welcoming environment, encouraging the exchange of ideas, relationship building, and new connections, along with a carefully selected dining experience.

Date: 17 March 2026 (Tuesday)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rooftop of the Royal Hotel – Macaé

For more information and event registration, please contact: administrator@iadc-brazil.org
The event is open to members and non-members.

O IADC Brazil Chapter convida associados, parceiros e profissionais do setor para um Coquetel de Networking, marcando a abertura do primeiro dia do Macaé Energy 2026.

Este encontro especial reunirá executivos e representantes do setor de energia em um ambiente acolhedor e propício à troca de ideias, fortalecimento de relacionamentos e novas conexões, com uma experiência gastronômica cuidadosamente selecionada.

Data: 17 de março de 2026 (terça-feira)
Horário: 19h30
Local: Rooftop do Royal Hotel – Macaé

Para mais informações e adesão ao evento: administrator@iadc-brazil.org
O evento é aberto a associados e não associados.

