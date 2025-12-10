Brazil Chapter Recognizes Milestones at Safety Awards Ceremony

The IADC Brazil Chapter held its annual Safety Awards Ceremony on 6 December. It was a special occasion to recognize the commitment and excellence of the drilling units that maintained zero lost-time accidents over the course of a year.

The Brazil Chapter expressed,

“The IADC is immensely grateful to everyone who attended and celebrated with us. It was an honor to bring together professionals who, on a daily basis, work with responsibility, dedication and focus on building an increasingly safe operating environment.

Congratulations to the award-winning companies and rigs! The recognition is the result of continuous work, of teams that make safety a non-negotiable value. May this award be an inspiration for the entire sector and reinforce the importance of maintaining high standards in each operation. The energy of the party reflected the joy of this collective achievement. We hope it has been as special for each of you as it was for us to celebrate and deliver this recognition.”