Brazil Chapter Members Come Together for Family Day 2025

The IADC Brazil Chapter recently held another edition of the traditional IADC FAMILY DAY, a special event that brought together families, colleagues, and associates in a light, relaxed environment full of genuine connections.
According to the Chapter:
Events like this reinforce the importance of promoting the meeting between people beyond the professional environment, strengthening ties, mutual respect and the community spirit that moves us.
It was a day to celebrate conviviality, share stories, see sincere smiles in a warm and familiar atmosphere.
We thank everyone who was with us for their presence. You made this Family Day a success! 💙