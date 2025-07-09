DRILLBITS
Brazil Chapter Hosts Technical/Operational Meeting

Topics

On 17 June 2025, the IADC Brazil Chapter hosted another important Technical/Operational Meeting, held at the Royal Macaé Palace Hotel. The meeting brought together industry representatives to share experiences, lessons learned, and best practices, reinforcing a commitment to safety and operational excellence.

The agenda was filled with the following presentations: 

Matheus da Silva Souza | Ventura
Presentation: “ANP NS Carolina Interdiction”

Diego Reixach | Seadrill
Presentation: “Piping Integrity – Lessons Learned”

Rodrigo Vitiello | Petrobras
Presentation: “ANPP P66 and P53 Learnings”

The Brazil Chapter extends thanks to all participants and speakers for their engagement and knowledge exchange.

