Australasia Young Professionals Subcommittee Hosts “Intro to Well Design & DrillPlan” Workshop

On 30 August, the IADC Australasia Young Professionals (YP) Subcommittee (SC) hosted an “Introduction to Well Design and DrillPlan” workshop. The event was co-hosted with the SPE Edith Cowan University Student Chapter WA Australia and sponsored by SLB and the IADC Australasia YP SC.

The workshop featured an insightful session led by Farshid Hafezi, Senior Drilling Engineer at SLB. Attendees gained valuable knowledge on well design and DrillPlan, and the event was enriched with networking opportunities and a quiz with exciting prizes.

The IADC Australasia YP SC expressed its gratitude for all the volunteers and participants for making this a successful workshop, and to Edith Cowan University for providing the venue.