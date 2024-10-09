DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Australasia Young Professionals Subcommittee Hosts “Intro to Well Design & DrillPlan” Workshop

Topics

On 30 August, the IADC Australasia Young Professionals (YP) Subcommittee (SC) hosted an “Introduction to Well Design and DrillPlan” workshop. The event was co-hosted with the SPE Edith Cowan University Student Chapter WA Australia and sponsored by SLB and the IADC Australasia YP SC. 

The workshop featured an insightful session led by Farshid Hafezi, Senior Drilling Engineer at SLB. Attendees gained valuable knowledge on well design and DrillPlan, and the event was enriched with networking opportunities and a quiz with exciting prizes.

The IADC Australasia YP SC expressed its gratitude for all the volunteers and participants for making this a successful workshop, and to Edith Cowan University for providing the venue. 

IADC Australasia YP SC - LinkedIn

Related posts

9 October 2024

IADC Nigeria Chapter Hosts HSE Awards & Technical Session

Read more
9 October 2024

Houston Chapter Raises Money for Scholarships at 36th Annual Golf Tournament

Read more
9 October 2024

IADC South Central Asia Chapter & ONGC Organize 8th Drilling Operations Incident Review Committee Meeting

Read more