AES Drilling Fluids Hosts Lunch & Learn, Mud Plant Tour for IADC UTPB Student Chapter

AES Drilling Fluids recently hosted a Lunch & Learn session followed by a Mud Plant Tour for the IADC UT Permian Basin Student Chapter. It was a great opportunity for students to learn about the various drilling mud additives used to optimize fluid properties, how mud is mixed and tested, and the procedures involved in successfully delivering drilling fluids to customers.

Thank you to Richard Toomes, Zane Yastro, and the rest of the AES team for sharing your expertise! The UTPB Student Chapter looks forward to future collaborations.