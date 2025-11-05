DRILLBITS
Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Reykjavik Proves to Be a Memorable One

Blaine Dow (center left) and Sarah Kern (center right) receive awards for leadership as past IADC ART Committee Co-Chairs. With them, from left to right, are Trent Martin (current Co-Chair), Linda Hsieh (Staff Liaison), and Alex Groh (current Co-Chair)

The 2025 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference & Exhibition took place 30 September – 1 October in Reykjavik, Iceland. Members came together for two days of thought-provoking discussions on Health, Safety, & Environment; AI and emerging technology; evolving geothermal energy; mechanization and robotics; and well contruction quality versus efficiency, among other topics. Thank you to everyone who facilitated and participated in these critical discussion, and special thanks to Sveinn Hannesson, CEO of Iceland Drilling Company Ltd, for delivering an excellent keynote presentation.

Congratulations to Sarah Kern & Blaine Dow! During the conference, they received awards recognizing their leadership as past Co-Chairs of the IADC Advanced Rig Technology Committee.

Iceland Drilling Company Ltd, a global leader in geothermal energy, invited conference attendees to visit a newly arrived Drillmec land rig that will be utilized for carbon capture and storage (CCS) wells. The trip also included a visit to the Hellisheidi geothermal power station, the largest geothermal power station in Iceland.

During the visit, Drilling Contractor magazine had the opportunity to interview Bruce Gatherer, Geothermal Drilling Business Development and Operations Advisor at Iceland Drilling. 

