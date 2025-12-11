Accreditation Updates for December 2025

IADC welcomes these 12 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:
Competence Assurance
- EXPRO – Aberdeen, UK
DIT
- SEATAG AustralAsian Services Pte Ltd. – Riyadh, KSA
MPD
- Weatherford International – Houston, Texas, US
- Transocean – Houston, Texas, US
RigPass
- Energy Fusion, LLC. – Rupert, Idaho, US
- ARABIAN DRILLING ACADEMY TRAINING CENTRE – Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia
- CDF Training, LLC. – Tomball, Texas, US
- Safety 365 – Odessa, Texas, US
WellSharp
- CCDC Changqing Downhole Technology Company Professional Skills Enhancement Center – China
- Well Control Pro – Texas, US
- Future Institute for Advanced Professional Training – Saudi Arabia
- Gas Planinvest SRL – Romania