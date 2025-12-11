DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Accreditation Updates for December 2025

Topics

IADC welcomes these 12 newly-accredited training providers who have satisfactorily completed the approval process:

Competence Assurance

  • EXPRO – Aberdeen, UK

DIT

  • SEATAG AustralAsian Services Pte Ltd. – Riyadh, KSA 

MPD 

  • Weatherford International – Houston, Texas, US 
  • Transocean – Houston, Texas, US 

RigPass

  • Energy Fusion, LLC. – Rupert, Idaho, US 
  • ARABIAN DRILLING ACADEMY TRAINING CENTRE – Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia 
  • CDF Training, LLC. – Tomball, Texas, US 
  • Safety 365 – Odessa, Texas, US

WellSharp

  • CCDC Changqing Downhole Technology Company Professional Skills Enhancement Center – China 
  • Well Control Pro – Texas, US 
  • Future Institute for Advanced Professional Training – Saudi Arabia 
  • Gas Planinvest SRL – Romania 
IADC ACCREDITATION

