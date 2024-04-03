A Swinging Success: Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s 26th Annual Golf Tournament & Gala

The IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) recently held its 26th Annual Golf Tournament & Gala Dinner in Dubai. This grand gathering drew an impressive crowd, with 91 companies and 512 golfers participating in the tournament.

The highly anticipated gala dinner was a resounding success. Over 1,400 guests enjoyed a delicious dinner, lively networking opportunities, a dazzling fireworks display, and amazing live performances, including an Ed Sheeran tribute band as the main act.

Congrats to the Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter and special kudos to Golf Coordinators Arnoud Dekkers and Sean Mclaughlan for orchestrating this remarkable occasion!

At IADC, we take pride in fostering a strong sense of community and providing platforms for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and celebrate their shared passion. Events like this exemplify the impact of creating unforgettable experiences and nurturing lasting relationships within our global network.