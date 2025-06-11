2025 Drilling Onshore Conference Draws a Crowd

The 2025 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference and Exhibition, the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations, was held on 15 May in Houston, Texas. Through a lineup of expert speakers and insightful panels, the forum explored issues affecting this sector, including technology, management, and perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation. Kevin Neveu, 2025 IADC Chair and President and CEO of Precision Drilling, gave the Chairman’s addres. The keynote presentation was delivered by Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian.

IADC gladly sponsored 18 students from the following universities: