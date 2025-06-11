2025 Drilling Onshore Conference Draws a Crowd

Designing systems that can maximize human performance requires a new way of thinking than what industries have done in the past, said David Wilbur, Managing Member of Vetergy Group. Speaking at the 2025 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference, Mr Wilbur presented a framework for designing systems that focuses on cultivating adaptability and situational awareness, emphasizing the role of sound judgment and the interplay among the assets within a system, the people operating it and the processes they are trained to follow. In this interview taken from the conference, Mr Wilbur defined what “sound judgment” means in the context of this new framework and why it is a key cog to understanding human performance. He also talked about other components within this framework, as well as the steps companies can take to adopt it within their workflows.
The 2025 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference and Exhibition, the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations, was held on 15 May in Houston, Texas. Through a lineup of expert speakers and insightful panels, the forum explored issues affecting this sector, including technology, management, and perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation. Kevin Neveu, 2025 IADC Chair and President and CEO of Precision Drilling, gave the Chairman’s addres. The keynote presentation was delivered by Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian.
IADC gladly sponsored 18 students from the following universities:
- Missouri University of Science & Technology
- Montana Tech University
- Texas A&M University
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Texas Permian Basin