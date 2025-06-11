DRILLBITS
2025 Drilling Onshore Conference Draws a Crowd

The 2025 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference and Exhibition, the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations, was held on 15 May in Houston, Texas. Through a lineup of expert speakers and insightful panels, the forum explored issues affecting this sector, including technology, management, and perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation. Kevin Neveu, 2025 IADC Chair and President and CEO of Precision Drilling, gave the Chairman’s addres. The keynote presentation was delivered by Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian

IADC gladly sponsored 18 students from the following universities: 

  • Missouri University of Science & Technology
  • Montana Tech University 
  • Texas A&M University 
  • University of Texas at Austin 
  • University of Texas Permian Basin 

Drilling Contractor Interviews from the 2025 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference

IADC facilitates dialogue with Washington, DC, over tariff impacts on drillers

Recent metals tariffs enacted by US President Donald Trump could have significant impacts on the oil and gas industry, including drilling contractors. According to an IADC Tariff Impact Survey conducted earlier this year, the tariffs could result in a 14% increase in average effective costs for drillers, which would need to be passed on to their customers. Speaking to DC from the 2025 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference in Houston, Joe Lillis, VP of Policy at IADC, described the expected cost increase from the tariffs as “something no one wants to deal with” and noted that he’s hearing drilling contractor members stressing a need for cost certainty. Mr Lillis further outlined the steps IADC is taking, through its political action committee DrillersPAC, to connect the industry with members of Congress to discuss the impact of tariffs on their businesses. He also talked about April’s Washington, DC, Fly-In, facilitating dialogue between industry and policymakers.

New thinking around human factors emphasizes the importance of system design, sound judgement

Designing systems that can maximize human performance requires a new way of thinking than what industries have done in the past, said David Wilbur, Managing Member of Vetergy Group. Speaking at the 2025 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference, Mr Wilbur presented a framework for designing systems that focuses on cultivating adaptability and situational awareness, emphasizing the role of sound judgment and the interplay among the assets within a system, the people operating it and the processes they are trained to follow. In this interview taken from the conference, Mr Wilbur defined what “sound judgment” means in the context of this new framework and why it is a key cog to understanding human performance. He also talked about other components within this framework, as well as the steps companies can take to adopt it within their workflows.

