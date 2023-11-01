DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




2024 IADC Conferences – Mark Your Calendar!

Topics

IADC is pleased to announce its 2024 Conference schedule.

IADC understands the diversity and differing needs of the global oil and gas industry; our conference schedule is tailored to best serve the Members of our worldwide community.

Expand your knowledge, learn and grow, and network with other industry professionals as we bring together people from all different geographical regions and areas of technical expertise. Make plans now to attend these great conferences – as an attendee, an exhibitor, or a sponsoring company. 

Image

6-7 February 2024, Houston, TX, USA

 Image

7-8 February 2024, Baku, Azerbaijan
Image

20-21 February 2024, Windhoek, Namibia

 Image

5-7 March 2024, Galveston, TX, USA
Image

16 May 2024, Houston, TX, USA

 Image

6-7 June 2024, Las Vegas, NV, USA 
Image

18-19 June 2024, Madrid, Spain

 Image

7-8 August 2024, Bangkok, Thailand
Image

27-28 August 2024, Austin, TX, USA

 Image

17-18 September 2024, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Image

17-18 September 2024, Rio deJaneiro, Brazil

 Image

25 September 2024, Mexico City, Mexico
Image

8-9 October 2024, Stavanger, Norway

 Image

8-9 October 2024, Houston, TX, USA
Image

14-15 November 2024, San Antonio, TX, USA

 Image

10-11 December 2024, Muscat, Oman

Click here to view the 2024 conference sponsorship opportunities. 

For more information, please contact:

Western Hemisphere                       
iadcconferences@iadc.org
+1 713 292 1945

Eastern Hemisphere
europe@iadc.org
+31 24 675 2252

IADC Upcoming Events Page

