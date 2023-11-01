2024 IADC Conferences – Mark Your Calendar!

IADC is pleased to announce its 2024 Conference schedule.

IADC understands the diversity and differing needs of the global oil and gas industry; our conference schedule is tailored to best serve the Members of our worldwide community.

Expand your knowledge, learn and grow, and network with other industry professionals as we bring together people from all different geographical regions and areas of technical expertise. Make plans now to attend these great conferences – as an attendee, an exhibitor, or a sponsoring company.