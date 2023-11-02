Alert 23-6 – Rig personnel exposed to unrecognized stored-energy hazard

Rig personnel were exposed to an unrecognized stored-energy hazard while skidding the cantilever on a jackup rig. The skidding system utilizes retractable pins to connect the skidding jacks to the cantilever beams. Each pin has two designed positions to slot into, rotated 180 degrees from each other, depending on the desired direction of travel for the rig Cantilever.

The task was to manually turn the skidding pins using the designated operating handles in preparation for skidding the cantilever. While the Injured Party was attempting to turn one of the operating handles, the handle got stuck midway in the upright position. The skidding control panel operator hydraulically released some tension from the skidding jack to allow the pin to rotate. While doing so, the skidding pin and operating handle assembly suddenly rotated downwards, exposing the Injured Party to a struck-by hazard…