Alert 24-7 – Lifting Incident on Pipe Deck

Whilst the deck crew were engaged in heli-deck operations, a 3rd Party Inspector disembarked from the chopper and received an onboarding induction. The 3rd Party Inspector was shown to the pipe deck where completion tools were located awaiting function testing and thread inspection. Several minutes later the deck crew returned to the pipe deck to continue transferring 7” joints of casing from the pipe deck to the catwalk machine using the knuckle boom crane and gripper yoke….