UTP Student Chapter Explores Well Control

The IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Student Chapter recently hosted an adjunct lecture titled “Well Control Sneak Peek: Practical Skills for Future Drillers,” offering participants a valuable introduction to one of the most critical aspects of drilling operations. Yusuf Hashim, Well Control Instructor and Managing Director at Rhazes Well Control, conducted the lecture, offering his expertise and industry insights.

The session highlighted fundamental well control concepts, practical techniques, and real-world industry practices, providing students with early exposure to the skills required to maintain safety and operational integrity in drilling activities.