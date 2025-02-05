Upcoming IADC Conferences in Feb & May 2025

The Caspian region continues to face challenges around changing market conditions, pandemic operational challenges, workforce development, drilling efficiency, safety and security, and equipment maintenance.
The IADC Drilling Caspian 2025 Conference & Exhibition will bring together industry leaders and drilling professionals to discuss such challenges and share best practices and experiences. Cutting-edge technology advances, including drilling automation, will be featured, as will case studies of relevant technical achievements, and impact of Oil & Gas to the Caspian region. The event also will highlight evolving approaches to safety and training, providing practical information on new tools and processes that can be used to improve HSE performance.
- DATE: 6-7 February 2025
- LOCATION: Baku, Azerbaijan
- VENUE: Four Seasons Hotel Baku