Upcoming IADC Conferences in Feb & May 2025

The Caspian region continues to face challenges around changing market conditions, pandemic operational challenges, workforce development, drilling efficiency, safety and security, and equipment maintenance.

The IADC Drilling Caspian 2025 Conference & Exhibition will bring together industry leaders and drilling professionals to discuss such challenges and share best practices and experiences. Cutting-edge technology advances, including drilling automation, will be featured, as will case studies of relevant technical achievements, and impact of Oil & Gas to the Caspian region. The event also will highlight evolving approaches to safety and training, providing practical information on new tools and processes that can be used to improve HSE performance.

  • DATE: 6-7 February 2025
  • LOCATION: Baku, Azerbaijan 
  • VENUE: Four Seasons Hotel Baku
IADC’s HSE&T Conference & Exhibition will provide a forum to learn, exchange and develop progressive Health, Safety, Environmental and Training best practices to drive the upstream energy industry forward.  The focus will be on understanding and delivering optimal human and organizational HSE&T performance.

  • DATE: 19-20 February 2025
  • LOCATION: Houston, Texas, US
  • VENUE: Norris Conference Center – CityCentre
Engage with like-minded individuals and gain invaluable insights into vital topics that are essential for success in today’s energy and drilling landscape at the 2025 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference and Exhibition.

With unrivaled technical content on strategies, discussions on drilling advancements, and a chance to explore the most cutting-edge technology, this is a must-attend event for all drilling professionals.

This event is developed by the industry for the industry and is the perfect forum to learn, network, and showcase. It brings together operator companies, contractor firms, and service companies to address challenges and deliver improved performance.

  • DATE: 4-6 March 2025
  • LOCATION: Stavanger, Norway
  • VENUE: Forum Expo (This is a non-residential conference. Hotel accommodation is not included in your registration fee. To book your hotel accommodation, please click HERE.)
Join the IADC Geothermal Drilling Conference & Exhibition to be at the forefront of the future of energy. This conference will focus on Geothermal Upstream, which includes subsurface, drilling, production, completions, regulatory environment, and associated topics. As a participant, you will gain insights into relevant business and ownership models, contracting and procurement strategies, and supply chains.

The conference will showcase groundbreaking technologies with the potential to revolutionize the geothermal industry and the entire energy sector. IADC’s expertise in providing definitions and guidelines for the Petroleum Upstream ideally positions it to establish a vocabulary, terms, and standards within the geothermal industry.

Geothermal energy regulatory regimes are inconsistent, and immature compared to those of the oil and gas industry, which creates obstacles and extends the lead time for geothermal projects. The conference will analyze differences in regulatory regimes and provide valuable insights for businesses and regulators.

  • DATE: 25-26 March 2025
  • LOCATION: Vienna, Austria
  • VENUE: Hilton Vienna Park
