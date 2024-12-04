DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




University of Boumerdes Student Chapter Hosts WellSharp Well Control Training

Topics

The IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter recently hosted a WellSharp Well Control Training Workshop. Mr. Rabah Herizi shared his expertise and guided the students throughout the workshop, which covered the following essential topics:

Day 1: Well control barriers, pressure concepts, formation pressure, fracture tests, and kick warning signs
Day 2: Kill methods, advanced well control techniques, gas behavior, and incident review
Day 3: BOP configurations, testing procedures, and equipment essentials

Great job to the Student Chapter for organizing this informative event! 

Additionally, the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter also recently published a video to showcase the Chapter’s initiatives and highlight its mission and activities. 

IADC UNIVERSITY OF BOUMERDES STUDENT CHAPTER - LINKEDIN

Related posts

4 December 2024

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Students Earn WellSharp Certifications

Read more
4 December 2024

Professionals & Students Gather in San Antonio for IADC’s 2024 Annual General Meeting

Read more
4 December 2024

IADC Attends ADIPEC 2024 as Media Partner & Supporting Organization

Read more