University of Boumerdes Student Chapter Hosts WellSharp Well Control Training

The IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter recently hosted a WellSharp Well Control Training Workshop. Mr. Rabah Herizi shared his expertise and guided the students throughout the workshop, which covered the following essential topics:

Day 1: Well control barriers, pressure concepts, formation pressure, fracture tests, and kick warning signs

Day 2: Kill methods, advanced well control techniques, gas behavior, and incident review

Day 3: BOP configurations, testing procedures, and equipment essentials

Great job to the Student Chapter for organizing this informative event!