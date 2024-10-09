Third IADC Student Chapter in India Officially Established at Indian Institute of Technolgy!

On the 3rd October 2024, the third IADC Student Chapter in India was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad in the state of Jharkhand.

The school was founded in 1926, making it the oldest oil- and gas university in India, and is also considered quite prestigious. There are around 7,000 students, with 400 in the petroleum engineering department alone. The faculty counts around 375 members in total.

Professor Keka Ojha, Head of the Petroleum Engineering Department, said she was extremely proud of the establishment of the IADC IIT (ISM) Student Chapter in Dhanbad. She was confident that this would be beneficial from an educational perspective and that it would open possibilities for students to engage more closely with the industry.

The inauguration was witnessed by several dignitaries, including Mr. O.P. Singh, Director, ONGC and Chairman of the IADC South Central Asia Chapter. The inauguration itself was symbolized by a ceremonial “cutting of the cake.”

The two other IADC Student Chapters in India are at the Maharashtra Institute of Technology – World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in Pune in the state of Maharastra, and the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Ahmadebad in the state of Gujarat.