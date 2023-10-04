DRILLBITS
Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Q3 Meeting

Topics

On 7 September, the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC) held its Q3 meeting in Doha, Qatar. Opening remarks were given by SAPC Chairman, Wayne Bauer, followed by updates regarding workgroups, IADC corporate, and the 2024 SAPC golf tournament. During the event, 6 lucky members won raffle vouchers for the upcoming IADC Drilling Middle East 2023 Conference & Exhibition in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. 

The following presentations were made by guest speakers: 

Harrie Krus
GM Wells Operations – Qatar Shell
Topic: Failing Safely or Failing Lucky

Oddmund Føre
Partner – Head of Shipping & Offshore – Rystad Energy
Topic: The shallow water drilling markets and the importance of the Middle East as part of the Energy System

Gary Castell
Senior Business Development Manager – Sparrows Group
Topic: Safe, Efficient Management of Lifting Equipment

Gergely Varadi
Senior Drilling Engineer – Gulf Drilling International Ltd.
Topic: Risks and Opportunities of Standardization of Well Control Equipment in the OEM and CEM Era

___________________________

During this event, the Chapter also handed out the following HSE Awards for 2022:

Safety Performance Award
Recognition for Number of Consecutive Years – Recordable Incident Free
Best Offshore Drilling Rig – Rig Al Wajba (Gulf Drilling International, Ltd.)

Safety Initiative Award
Highly Commendable Drilling Contractor – Gulf Drilling International, Ltd.

IADC SAPC - LinkedIn

