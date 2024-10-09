IADC South Central Asia Chapter & ONGC Organize 8th Drilling Operations Incident Review Committee Meeting

The IADC South Central Asia (SCA) Chapter and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) hosted the 8th Drilling Operations Incident Review Committee (DOIRC) meeting on 24 August. This was the second event with an integrated Onshore and Offshore focus, and it was held at NBP Green Heights in Mumbai.

The event witnessed active participation from over 280 attendees of different companies, including 130 online participants from offshore and onshore E&P installations in the Indian subcontinent. Attendees included leaders and key executives from ONGC, drilling companies, and other organizations, demonstrating a shared commitment to safety in drilling operations across the region.

The safety moment by the HSE Manager of Greatship emphasized the role of human factors in incidents and highlighted the importance of compliance with safety management systems and procedures in the workplace.

DOIRC Chairman Shri VV Prasad expressed his gratitude to IADC SCAC Chairman & Director (T&FS) ONGC Shri OP Singh for his continuous guidance and support in establishing DOIRC as a structured platform for engagement and collaboration on safety issues in the Indian Drilling Industry. He emphasized that the goal of zero incidents is achievable when safety becomes a shared responsibility.

In his inaugural address, Sh. O.P. Singh appreciated the continuous efforts made by IADC in collaboration with ONGC to create a safe culture and a safe work environment. A more efficient work environment can be achieved by integrating the guiding principles of the Five M’s – Men, Machine, Material, Method, and Management. He emphasized that digitalization plays a pivotal role in the transformation to latest technologies. The industry needs to support a digital safety culture, enhancing its safety protocols and being prepared for future challenges.

The Head of HSE ONGC Mumbai presented an action taken report on previous DOIRC recommendations, their compliance status along with initiatives taken, milestones achieved, and HSE statistics for Quarter-1 of FY 2024-25. Eight incidents from the last quarter were presented by respective rig managers, sharing their root cause analysis learnings from these incidents and corrective actions implemented.

In his concluding address, Chief of HSE at ONGC advised that the learnings from the incidents discussed at DOIRC should be effectively communicated and implemented across all ONGC installations.

Mr. Narendra Jindal, Vice chairman of IADC SCA Chapter & Country – Head of Operations at Shelf Drilling, offered the closing remarks and vote of thanks.