South Central Asia Chapter Holds Mid-Annual Meet for IADC Student Chapters in India

On 19 December 2025, the IADC South Central Asia Chapter (SCAC) hosted a Mid-Annual Meet for Student Chapters based in India. In attended were members of the IADC Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) Student Chapter and the IADC Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Student Chapter

The meeting focused on presenting the activities and events conducted by the Student Chapters during the current semester, along with outlining planned future initiatives and events. The session also provided an opportunity for students to seek guidance and support from the IADC SCAC and the IADC SCAC Young Professionals Sub-committee for their upcoming endeavors.

Events such as this help strengthen the ties between IADC Regional and Student Chapters. Well done to everyone involved in this initiative. 

