Safety, Efficiency, and Collaboration: Brazil Chapter’s Vision for 2026

The IADC Brazil Chapter kicked off 2026 with great energy at the first General Meeting of the year. Held at ANP’s facilities, this meeting brought together leading industry players and featured high-level presentations from Petrobras, Shell, ANP, and IADC.

More than just a meeting, this event reinforced the Chapter’s purpose for 2026: to connect key professionals, foster meaningful discussions on offshore drilling, and, above all, contribute to safer and more efficient operations in Brazil.

The Chapter strongly believes that open dialogue and institutional collaboration are essential to advancing the industry.

If you’re interested in being part of this network and participating in initiatives like this, get in touch with the Brazil Chapter by emailing secretary@iadc-brazil.org.