Register Now for 3rd Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition

IADC’s 3nd Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition will take place on 17 October 2025 .

Registration is currently open and sponsorships are available. You don’t want to miss out on a day of fun and friendly competition as we support IADC’s advocacy efforts and raise money for veterans at Camp Hope. Come take part in marksmanship with a mission!

3-Gun (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) Competition Information:

Friday 17th October 2025 AM Flight check-in & breakfast at 6:30 am 4-person teams AM Flight starts at 7:30 am 5 shooting stages PM Flight check-in & lunch for all participants at 11:30 am AM & PM Flights PM Flight starts at 1:00 pm

The DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition helps generate awareness and raise funds for DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. DrillersPAC helps maximize the impact of IADC’s advocacy efforts by raising money to support political candidates aligned with IADC and Members’ policy goals.

In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be allocated to Camp Hope, a Houston-based interim housing facility operated by the PTSD Foundation of America. The mission of the PTSD Foundation of America is to bring hope and healing to Combat Veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related Post Traumatic Stress.

The 3-Gun Competition will be held at Renaissance Shooting Club in Todd Mission, Texas, located at 22633 FM 1744 Todd Mission, TX 77363.

Please contact Thad Dunham if you have any questions.