Recap: 2025 IADC Drilling Caspian Conference

The 2025 IADC Drilling Caspian Conference & Exhibition was held 6-7 February in Baku, Azerbaijan. This event brought together industry leaders to explore the latest innovations and challenges in drilling across the Caspian region. Passionate professionals gathered to exchange ideas and foster collaboration to drive our industry forward.

IADC gladly sponsored 27 local students from a variety of higher education institutions around the region to attend the Conference. Empowering the next generation of leaders isn’t just about giving them a seat at the table; it’s also about actively inviting them into the conversation.