Petroleum Training Institute Student Chapter Tours Rig & Flow Station

Over the past month, the IADC Student Chapter at the Petroleum Training Institute in Nigeria organized two visits for students. The first visit was to a rig, where students had the opportunity to examine and discuss the five major systems of the drilling rig:



Rotary System



Circulatory System



Power System



Hoisting System



Well Control System

According to the Chapter,

“It was inspiring to see strong participation from our student community—your enthusiasm and commitment made the experience even more rewarding. Experiences like this are what remind us of the value of practical exposure in the field. Seeing our members actively engage, ask questions, and soak up knowledge in a real-world environment was truly fulfilling. These hands-on opportunities help bridge the gap between classroom theory and industry practice, and we’re proud to be creating that space for our peers.”

The second visit was to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NPCC) Flow Station in Benin. Students received firsthand insight into flow station operations, observed key processes, and interacted with professionals who shared real-world perspectives on what they study in class. This field trip proved to be a valuable learning experience for attendees.

Well done to the IADC PTI Student Chapter for organizing these visits, and thank you to the companies and professionals who made these visits possible!