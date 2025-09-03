PDEU Student Chapter Hosts Intro Session 2025

The IADC Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) Student Chapter recently hosted an Introductory Session for the batch of 2025-2029.

This session was designed to:

Introduce students to the vision and mission of the IADC PDEU Student Chapter

Highlight the opportunities for professional growth, networking, and skill development

Inspire young minds to actively engage in technical, cultural, and leadership activities

Along with insightful discussions, the session also featured fun-filled activities and interactive games that helped the new batch break the ice, build connections, and experience the spirit of teamwork right from the beginning.

