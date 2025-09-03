PDEU Student Chapter Hosts Intro Session 2025

The IADC Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) Student Chapter recently hosted an Introductory Session for the batch of 2025-2029.
This session was designed to:
- Introduce students to the vision and mission of the IADC PDEU Student Chapter
- Highlight the opportunities for professional growth, networking, and skill development
- Inspire young minds to actively engage in technical, cultural, and leadership activities
Along with insightful discussions, the session also featured fun-filled activities and interactive games that helped the new batch break the ice, build connections, and experience the spirit of teamwork right from the beginning.
According to the Chapter,
“It was truly motivating to see the enthusiastic participation and energy of the new batch, ready to embrace the values of teamwork, innovation, and continuous learning. A big thank you to everyone who joined us and made this event successful. Together, let’s make 2025 a remarkable year of opportunities, learning, and achievements!”