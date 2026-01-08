DRILLBITS
New President Elected for the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter

Salah Eddine AIDAL has been appointed as the new President of the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter. The election took place during a General Assembly. 

According to the Chapter, 

“This appointment reflects the trust and confidence placed in his leadership, dedication, and commitment to the core values of IADC. Through active engagement and a strong sense of responsibility, Salaheddine has consistently demonstrated professionalism, initiative, and a clear vision for the chapter’s growth.

As the chapter enters a new phase, this new presidency aims to strengthen industry connections, promote technical excellence, and create meaningful opportunities that prepare students for the realities of the drilling and energy sectors.

A special thank you to the previous leadership team for their dedication, hard work, and lasting contributions that built a strong foundation for today’s progress.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to IADC Global for their continuous support, guidance, and commitment to empowering student chapters worldwide.” 

Congratulations Salah Eddine – we look forward to seeing the Chapter continue to thrive under your leadership! 

IADC UNIVERSITY OF BOUMERDES STUDENT CHAPTER - LinkedIn

