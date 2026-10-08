MPD & UBO Conference Highlights Deepwater Lessons, Crew Competency and Automation

The IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition took place 15–16 September at the Pullman London St Pancras. The event brought together operators, drilling contractors, service companies and academia to share field experience and advance the safe, effective application of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD), Underbalanced Operations (UBO) and Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD).

The technical program covered a lot of ground. Deepwater case studies from the Gulf of America showed MPD helping crews work through salt exits, rubble zones and ultra-narrow drilling margins. Several presenters focused on building consistent crew competency across fleets and regions, and others looked at how automation, real-time sensing and integrated rig systems are changing the way pressure is managed at the wellsite. A panel discussion examined how MPD standards translate into permitting.

Thank you to everyone who attended, presented, exhibited, sponsored and helped organize this year’s conference, and a special thanks to the program committee and our sponsors!