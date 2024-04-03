MIT Student Chapter Hosts Fire Safety Workshop

The IADC Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Student Chapter recently took the outstanding initiative to host a Fire Safety Workshop during India’s National Safety Week.
Collaborating with the PMC Fire Brigade, the Chapter provided valuable training on fire prevention, emergency response, and fire safety equipment usage. Participants gained hands-on experience through demonstrations and scenario-based activities, equipping them with essential skills for mitigating fire risks.
It’s heartening to witness our Student Chapters prioritizing safety education and preparing the next generation of industry professionals. Kudos to the MIT Student Chapter leadership, PMC Fire Brigade, and everyone involved for their commitment to this impactful workshop. Such initiatives exemplify IADC’s continuous commitment to promoting a robust safety culture across the industry.