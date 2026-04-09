Members Celebrate Safety Milestones at North Sea Chapter Awards Ceremony

The Annual IADC North Sea Chapter Safety Awards took place last month and were a celebration not only of the outstanding commitment to safety within our industry, but also the critical role played by the oil and gas drilling community in people’s every day lives.

These are challenging times for the North Sea, and yet the Chapter remains committed to maintaining the capability required through a highly experienced workforce, a skilled supply chain, and by providing dedicated support to the industry and our Members. Whatever we’re focused on, safety is at the core.

This message was echoed robustly on the night by our Chapter Chair Michael Boyd, and by IADC Senior VP of International Development Mike DuBose, who we were delighted to host once again. Global IADC Chair Roddie Mackenzie delivered a truly inspirational address, underlining the fundamental importance of drilling—not only in the North Sea, but on a global scale.

As always, the Safety Awards were an excellent opportunity for us to raise funds for a worthy local cause. This year, we were proud to award £5000 to the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy Trust Fund, donated in the memory of former Chapter employee Val Hood.

A huge thank you to our Awards sponsors—Valaris, Axess North Sea, HMH, OES Asset Integrity Management, Shelf Drilling, and Westerton Access—and a sincere thanks to all those who attended to celebrate the following safety performances of the past year:

Best Safety Performance – Jack-Ups

Best Safety Performance – Floating Rigs

Best Safety Performance – Platform Drilling

Associate Member Award

Chairman’s Awards

Jack-Up: Valaris Limited for the Valaris 248

Floating Rig: COSL for the COSL Promoter

Platform Drilling: H&P for the Ninian South

Chairman’s Special Award (to an individual making a remarkable contribution to improving safety)