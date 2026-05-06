Members Celebrate Excellence at the South East Asia Chapter Safety Awards Gala

Members of the IADC Southeast Asia Chapter recently gathered in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate the 4th Annual Safety Awards Gala for 2025.

HUGE congratulations to the IADC SEAC 2025 Safety Award Winners! Thank you for your dedication and commitment to safety excellence.

Best Safety Initiative (All Members):

Best Statistical Safety Performance (Drilling Contractor Members):

Best Recordable Incident Rate (Offshore Company): Velesto Energy Berhad | Velesto Drilling Sdn. Bhd.

Best Recordable Incident Rate (Offshore Rig): T-11 ( Vantris Energy | Drilling

Years Recordable Incident Free (Offshore Rig): Velesto Naga 6 (Velesto Energy Berhad | Velesto Drilling Sdn. Bhd.)

Onshore Excellence: PT Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia for Best Recordable Incident Rate, Years Recordable Incident Free, Onshore Company & Rig.

Special shout out to the IADC Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapter for supporting on-site management for the event and ensuring its success! Many thanks to Vantris Energy | Drilling for being the Welcome Reception & Networking Exclusive Sponsor, and Velesto Energy Berhad for being the Dinner Supporting Sponsor.