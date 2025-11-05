Mahmoud Elhusseiny’s Story

The following is part of IADC’s 85th anniversary campaign, “Many Stories, One Voice,” which aims to showcase the real human stories behind the drilling industry.

Mahmoud Elhusseiny – SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference Program Committee Member; former IADC Student Chapter Member; Senior Drilling Engineer at ADNOC

From a Question to a Connection: A Journey of Friendship and Innovation in MPD

Years ago, in Denver, Colorado, at the IADC Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Conference, I stood up in a packed room and asked a question—a simple inquiry about Pressurized Mud Cap Drilling (PMCD). I never expected that moment to spark not just a deep technical discussion but also a lasting friendship.

Steven Leonardus was presenting a paper on MPD when I challenged him with an alternative approach that I believed could be more effective for the problem at hand. What followed was an engaging exchange of ideas, a conversation that extended beyond the session, and the start of a professional connection that would grow stronger with time.

He flew back to Norway, I drove back to Wyoming, and our discussions continued—this time through LinkedIn and virtual meetings. The connection wasn’t just about MPD anymore; it was about shared curiosity, professional respect, and the realization that the best ideas come from open conversations.

Fast forward to today, and our paths have crossed again—this time at the SPE/IADC Drilling Conference in Stavanger. Reconnecting in person after years of virtual interactions was a testament to the power of industry events like those organized by IADC. These gatherings are more than just platforms for knowledge-sharing; they are the birthplace of collaborations, friendships, and innovations that shape our industry.

Looking back, I never imagined that MPD would not only shape my professional journey but also introduce me to incredible individuals like Steven. This story is just one of many that highlight the impact of IADC in bringing together professionals from across the world—bridging distances, fostering discussions, and creating opportunities that last a lifetime.

Here’s to the connections we build, the knowledge we share, and the friendships that endure. Happy anniversary, IADC!