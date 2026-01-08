Leadership & Publication Updates from the Technical Publications Committee

The IADC Technical Publications Committee is starting the year under new leadership. Les Skinner has been appointed as the new Chair of the TPC, effective 1 January. After 7 years as the Chair of the TPC, Fred Growcock has resigned to pursue completion of his book and to travel.

There are four books written through the TPC that are currently under contract to Elsevier:

Well Integrity for Abandoned Well Re-entries ( Les Skinner )

Drill Bits for the Energy Industry (multiple authors)

Rig Design and Selection ( Bill Dixon )

Non-Aqueous Drilling Fluids (Fred Growcock)

Another book written by a TPC member, Hani Ibrahim, on Geothermal Well Construction is to be published by Elsevier.

Congratulations to Les on the new position, and thank you to Fred for the many years of leadership and dedication!