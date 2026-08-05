Latin America Chapter Brings Members Together for Networking, Market Insights, & Discussions

On 30 July, Members of the IADC Latin America (LATAM) Chapter met at the Noble office in Houston for a fantastic afternoon of networking, market insights, industry discussions, and collaboration.

According to the Chapter:

“One of the things that makes the IADC Latin America Chapter special is the willingness of our members to share knowledge, support one another, and work together to advance our industry throughout the region. This meeting was another great example of that spirit.”

A special thank you to the meeting’s speakers and contributors:

The conversations, connections, and exchange of ideas are what make this Chapter such a vibrant and rewarding community. Whether you’re an operator, drilling contractor, service company, consultant, or industry professional, the IADC LATAM Chapter is a place to learn, contribute, build relationships, and help shape the future of our industry together.