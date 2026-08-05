Latin America Chapter Brings Members Together for Networking, Market Insights, & Discussions

On 30 July, Members of the IADC Latin America (LATAM) Chapter met at the Noble office in Houston for a fantastic afternoon of networking, market insights, industry discussions, and collaboration.
According to the Chapter:
“One of the things that makes the IADC Latin America Chapter special is the willingness of our members to share knowledge, support one another, and work together to advance our industry throughout the region. This meeting was another great example of that spirit.”
A special thank you to the meeting’s speakers and contributors:
- Lauren Chapman (Noble Corporation) for hosting the meeting and leading the Safety Moment.
- Magda Rodriguez, Angel Gutierrez, Marcos Lepore, and Aparicio R. (S&P Global) for an outstanding presentation on offshore drilling markets, exploration activity, and the outlook for Latin America.
- Carolina Lopez (Nabors Industries) for an excellent Spotlight on Argentina and the opportunities emerging in one of the region’s most dynamic energy markets.
- Dave Massey (The REACH Group) for leading the efforts to put together this meeting and sharing insights on the upcoming Uruguay and Argentina trade delegation initiative.
- Carlos Ortiz Reguer (Transocean) for sharing the opening remarks and the Chapter’s updates.
The conversations, connections, and exchange of ideas are what make this Chapter such a vibrant and rewarding community. Whether you’re an operator, drilling contractor, service company, consultant, or industry professional, the IADC LATAM Chapter is a place to learn, contribute, build relationships, and help shape the future of our industry together.