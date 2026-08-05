IADC PTI Student Chapter Thanks Industry Leaders for Investing in Next Gen

Two months ago, the IADC Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Student Chapter was privileged to embark on an unforgettable excursion to Charlvon Limited Rig D203 in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria. During the visit, students gained valuable experience with real world drilling operations.

Recently, the students returned to pay a courtesy visit to the leadership teams at Charlvon Limited and Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited to express their sincere gratitude and formally present them with awards in recognition of their outstanding hospitality and professionalism.

‎From the moment the students stepped onto the rig, the Charlvon team demonstrated exceptional professionalism and a deeply rooted safety culture that left a lasting impression on every student. Their meticulous adherence to safety protocols, clear communication, and willingness to share practical industry insights created a rich learning environment that went far beyond textbooks.

‎The experience significantly impacted PTI Student Chapter Members by bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world drilling operations, igniting greater passion for the industry and equipping them with valuable knowledge for their future careers. The students believe excellence should always be appreciated and celebrated.

According to the PTI Student Chapter: