IADC Young Professionals Summit: Agenda Now Available!

Building on the last 2 year’s success, IADC’s Young Professionals (YP) Committee is excited to offer this one-day summit specifically designed for YPs in the drilling industry. The event will offer a platform for YPs to network, exchange knowledge, and discuss key trends and challenges with peers as the next generation of talent in the industry.
Why Attend?
The summit is an opportunity for YPs to connect with peers, learn from industry professionals, and discuss real-world challenges with others who understand their journey.
Keynote Address – The Elements of a Successful Innovation Culture: Eric Kolstad, Executive VP, Wells, Catarus
Pulling Back the Curtain on Contract Negotiation: Blake Denton, Senior VP Marketing & Contracts, Noble Drilling
The Drilling Industry’s Impact Beyond the Rig
- Chris Golden, Spindletop Community Partners; SVP E&P USA & Argentina; USA Country Manager, Equinor
- David Reid, redM; CTO & CMO, NOV
- Maria Mejia, WHOlives; EVP, Ulterra
Geopolitical Landscape: Ed Hirs, Energy Fellow, Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Houston
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Panel
- Linda Addison, VP-Americas Energy and Mining, Cognite
- Micah Garrison, VP Supply Chain Management, Patterson UTI; Doctor of Business Administration, Generative AI: Adoption and Performance with Non-Technical Workforce
- Rob Blue, Chief Architect and Director of Technology, Juniper
Career Pivots Panel
- Isabela Louback – Director, Global Supply Chain, Precision Drilling
- Jacob Bruster – Marketing Manager, Cactus Drilling
Technology Showcase
Keynote Address – A Contractor’s Perspective: Samir Ali, CEO, Seadrill
Networking & Happy Hour
This event sold out previously, so register soon to secure your seat!