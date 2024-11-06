DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Join Us in San Antonio for our 2024 Annual General Meeting!

Topics

We can’t wait to see everyone at the 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting!

Date: 14-15 November 2024

Location: San Antonio, Texas 

Venue: Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

IADC’s Annual General Meeting is recognized as a keynote conference for the drilling industry and provides ideal networking opportunities for participants. Prominent speakers from industry and government will be featured. Registration is open and the full program, including times and speaker/presenter information, is available here!

We’re counting down the days until AGM!

Sponsorship Opportunities are Available for IADC Members

Please contact Leesa Teel, leesa.teel@iadc.org, or Stephanie Carling, stephanie.carling@iadc.org, at +1.713.292.1945 for more information.
Learn more & register

