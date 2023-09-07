Join Us for IADC’s Inaugural DrillersPac 3-Gun Competition!

IADC is hosting the inaugural DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition to generate awareness and raise funds for DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. DrillersPAC helps maximize the impact of IADC’s advocacy efforts by raising money to support political candidates aligned with IADC and Members’ policy goals.

In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be allocated to Camp Hope, a Houston-based interim housing facility operated by the PTSD Foundation of America. The mission of the PTSD Foundation of America is to bring hope and healing to Combat Veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related Post Traumatic Stress.

IADC Member Mike Garvin discusses the importance of this upcoming event: