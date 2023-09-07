Join Us for IADC’s Inaugural DrillersPac 3-Gun Competition!

DRILLBITS
IADC is hosting the inaugural DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition to generate awareness and raise funds for DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. DrillersPAC helps maximize the impact of IADC’s advocacy efforts by raising money to support political candidates aligned with IADC and Members’ policy goals.

In addition, a portion of the funds raised will be allocated to Camp Hope, a Houston-based interim housing facility operated by the PTSD Foundation of America. The mission of the PTSD Foundation of America is to bring hope and healing to Combat Veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related Post Traumatic Stress.

IADC Member Mike Garvin discusses the importance of this upcoming event: 

3-Gun (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) Competition Information:

Friday, 20 October 2023 AM Flight check-in & breakfast at 6:45 a.m.
4-person teams AM Flight starts at 8 a.m.
6 shooting stages PM Flight check-in & lunch for all participants at 11:30 a.m.
AM & PM Flights PM Flight starts at 1:00 p.m.

Location:
Renaissance Shooting Club (RSC)
22633 FM 1744
Todd Mission, TX 77363

Cost:
$1,000 per 4-person team
$250 per individual

Register to Attend
More Information

