Hands-On Geothermal Well Control Workshop to Follow IADC Geothermal Drilling 2026

Attendees of the IADC Geothermal Drilling 2026 Conference & Exhibition in Copenhagen can put their well control decision-making to the test in a free, hands-on workshop on Thursday 19 November, the morning after the two-day conference wraps up.

The workshop, “Quenching the Well After an Aquathermal Event,” will be facilitated by Toney Deer, Director of Training, Well Control School, and Shennon Shen of Sim2Meta.

Step up to the controls of the Sim2meta geothermal well control simulator for an intensive, 15-to-20-minute operational challenge.

While tripping pipe for a bit change, a severe aquathermal event flashes downhole and completely evacuates the annulus. The well is shut in. Participants must lead a pre-job safety meeting, verify surface manifold line-ups, and execute an annular quench operation. As cold fluid hits the steam cap, the thermal column will collapse, dropping surface pressures to zero and creating a relative vacuum. Operators must make immediate decisions to mitigate the hazard. Once the well is quenched, participants will defend their operational recovery plan and establish future mitigation measures.

Schedule and sign-up

Date: Thursday, 19 November 2026

Group 1: 09:00–10:30

Group 2: 10:45–12:15

Cost: Free of charge

To reserve a place, email europe@iadc.org and indicate your preferred group.

The IADC Geothermal Drilling 2026 Conference & Exhibition takes place 17–18 November at the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark, bringing together professionals from the geothermal and oil and gas sectors to address the upstream challenges of geothermal energy production.