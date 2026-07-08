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IIT(ISM) Student Chapter Hosts Guest Lecture on “Physics and ‘Cruft’ in Saturation Modeling”

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The IADC IIT(ISM) Student Chapter, in collaboration with the university’s SPE and FIPI Student Chapters, successfully organized an online technical session on “Physics and ‘Cruft’ in Saturation Modeling” on 13 June, featuring Dan O’Meara, an experienced reservoir engineering professional.

The session explored saturation-height functions, the Leverett J-function, capillary pressure behavior, and their applications in reservoir characterization and development planning. Through engaging discussions and practical insights, participants gained a deeper understanding of how saturation modeling supports informed reservoir management decisions.

The IADC IIT(ISM) Student Chapter, SPE IIT(ISM) Student Chapter, and FIPI IIT(ISM) Student Chapter extend their sincere gratitude to Mr. Daniel O’Meara for sharing his expertise and contributing to the academic and professional growth of Chapter Members. 

IADC IIT(ISM) STUDENT CHAPTER - LINKEDIN

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