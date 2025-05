IADC Senior Coordinator Joseph Washington was the guest speaker at the 31st Annual Membership Meeting of the West Texas Safety Training Center on 28 April. The event took place at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Odessa, Texas. During the meeting, Washington discussed oilfield safety and IADC’s accreditation programs, while Kristle M. Fuentes Cruz with OSHA spoke about Worker Memorial Day. IADC appreciates the opportunity to participate in industry events such as this one.