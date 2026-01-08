IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter Forms Partnership with ADES

After a period of connection, negotiation, and strong dedication, the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter recently announced a strategic partnership with ADES – Advanced Energy Systems, a leading company in the oil and gas industry with an impressive global footprint across multiple regions. In late December, an event was held to celebrate the new collaboration and launch the Winter Internship Program.

According to the Chapter,

“This partnership strongly reflects our core mission as part of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Student Chapter Program: bridging the gap between academia and industry, and equipping our student members with the knowledge, exposure, and opportunities needed to grow into competent and talented young professionals.”

Thank you to the ADES team for encouraging and supporting the next generation of leaders at the University of Boumerdes, and congratulations to both parties on this successful partnership!