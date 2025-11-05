IADC Technical Publications Committee Hosts Annual Meeting in Galveston

The IADC Technical Publications Committee (TPC) hosted its Annual Meeting on 9-10 October. Members of the TPC gathered at the San Luis Resort in Galveston, TX for the event, and a virtual option was available for those unable to attend in person.

The mission of the Committee is to create a comprehensive, practical, and readily understandable series of peer-reviewed publications on well construction and integrity in the energy industry to educate and guide personnel at all levels.

The TPC is currently actively recruiting new Members. For more information or questions regarding the IADC Technical Publications Committee, please contact Bill Krull, bill.krull@iadc.org.