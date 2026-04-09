IADC Team Meets with Visiting Delegation from Cyprus

In March, the IADC team welcomed a nine member Cyprus delegation to the office in Houston to discuss how IADC is dedicated to promoting innovative technology and safe drilling practices. The delegation was visiting the US under the US Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program, which fosters citizen-to-citizen diplomacy for emerging leaders. The topic the delegation was exploring in the US was “Global Energy Security and Economic Growth.”

This visit was coordinated through GlobalTexas, part of a non-profit network that works with the US Department of State to delivery educational and cultural programs to visiting international leaders. Each year, this local organization coordinates meetings and opportunities for cross-cultural sharing for over 400 international dignitaries from over 90 countries. The topics range from agriculture to zoning and bring in emerging leaders from government, non-profits, academia, journalism, and the private sector.

IADC appreciates the opportunity to meet with dignitaries from Cyprus and discuss global energy security and economic growth with them, as well as IADC’s mission and impact.