IADC Suez University Chapter Hosts Milestone Technical Gathering

The IADC Suez University Student Chapter, in collaboration with fellow faculty student chapters and the Faculty of Petroleum and Mining Engineering, Suez University, proudly hosted the Third Student Conference of the Faculty of Petroleum and Mining Engineering and the Second IADC Suez Technical Exhibition!

Throughout the conference, industry professionals and academic experts shared invaluable perspectives on emerging trends, challenges, and innovations in the oil and gas sector. Their contributions inspired meaningful dialogue and forward-thinking ideas.

The Second IADC Suez Technical Exhibition featured impressive student projects, groundbreaking research, and cutting-edge technology, reinforcing the innovative spirit of the student community.

Dynamic competitions pushed participants to demonstrate their technical expertise, creativity, and teamwork. Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding performances!

The event welcomed enthusiastic students from universities across Egypt, creating an enriching environment of collaboration, networking, and shared learning.

