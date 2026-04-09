IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference Convenes in Galveston

The 2026 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference & Exhibition took place in Galveston, Texas from 17-19 March.

Over the three days, esteemed subject matter experts and young professionals came together to discuss:

Harnessing AI & digital innovation to transform drilling operations

Striking the right balance between AI capability & human expertise

Pushing the boundaries of bit technology & drilling dynamics

Exploring Managed Pressure Drilling applications & well integrity

Reframing the energy narrative for a sustainable future

We had the pleasure of hosting 27 students from 7 IADC Student Chapters at the conference. Seeing the next generation of drilling professionals engage with industry leaders, ask bold questions, and bring fresh perspectives to some of our most pressing challenges was truly one of the highlights of the week.

A huge thank you to the speakers, session chairs, attendees, and planning committee for making this such a memorable and impactful event.