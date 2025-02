IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s 2025 Event Schedule

Mark your calendar for these key events hosted by the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC):

Q1 Chapter Meeting: 28 Feb, Dubai

28 Feb, Dubai Annual Golf Tournament: 17-18 Apr, Dubai

17-18 Apr, Dubai Q2 Chapter Meeting: 23 May, Dubai

23 May, Dubai Q3 Chapter Meeting: 11 Sep, Doha

11 Sep, Doha Q4 Chapter Meeting: 7 Nov, Dubai

Renew your membership or join the SAPC as a new Member today:

Company Membership Renewal

New Company Membership

If you’re interested in contributing to an SAPC workgroup, reach out to Ashley Anderson at coordinator.wg@sapc-iadc.org.