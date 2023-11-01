IADC South Central Asia Chapter Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Silver Jubilee Technology Meet

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the IADC South Central Asia (SCA) Chapter in India hosted its 37th “Silver Jubilee” Technology Meet. The event was held on the 26th and 27th of October at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The conference, held under the theme “Drilling – Smarter & Sustainable,” was designed to address the industry’s key areas of interests — Energy Future, Latest Advancements & Energy Challenges, HSE & ESG in the Drilling Industry, and Diversity & Inclusivity. In alignment with the sustainability theme, the Technology Meet was organized as a plastic-free event.

Mr. OP Singh, Director (Technical & Field Services) of ONGC and IADC SCA Chapter Chairman, gave the welcome address and spoke about the history of the Chapter, which was founded in 1998. Following the welcome address, Guest of Honor Mr. Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production) of ONGC, advised the drillers to focus on technologies delivering healthy wells. Then, Chief Guest Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, CEO & Chairman of ONGC, gave the opening address during which he congratulated the Chapter on the silver jubilee of its commencement.

The key highlights of the conference were the two engaging panel discussions, one held on each day of the conference. On the first day, the “Driller’s Round Table” brought on intense discussions amongst the panelists, a group of senior industry leaders across various Drilling Contractors. This panel discussion focused on the future of energy, as well as latest technologies and industry challenges.

The panel on the 2nd day of the conference explored the theme “Diversity & Inclusivity – Breaking Barriers.” The panel was comprised of industry leaders and a professor from the Petroleum Institute, and the discussion focused on real life experiences, success strategies that worked, and exploring the positive impact on business.

The other presentations were also aligned with the theme of the conference and explored the following topics concerning the industry:

Digitalization in the Drilling Industry to Improve Safety & Efficiency

Sustainability

Rig Market Outlook

Deepwater Technologies

UBD in India Offshore

New Generation Drilling Rigs

Data Analytics & Machine Learning in Drilling

Stakeholder Returns from HR, the H(uman) (enable)R

This exceptional celebratory event was made possible by the support of 300+ delegates from 67 companies, the eminent speakers and panelists, the SCA Chapter board Members and sub-committee Members, and the conference partners.